Ma & Pa Kettle Days is Saturday, Aug. 12. There will be a steak fry at the Star Club on Friday, Aug. 11 and a presentation by Mark Munger at the Suomalainen Kirkko on Sunday. The Saturday event will begin with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., pie social at noon at the Senior Center and Bingo at 3 p.m. at the Veteran’s building. From 10 a.m. till afternoon will be the fair like event with a variety of vendors along Main Street. So mark your calendars to come and have a fun day.
Congratulations Mark and Tina Tollgaard as this year’s Ma & Pa Kettle and to Sam Huhta as this year’s Grand Marshal.
The next Finnish Luncheon is noon on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the Kettle River Senior Center.
23rd Psalm
Timmy was a 5-year-old boy. His mother loved him very much. A worrier, she was concerned when he started kindergarten about his walking to school. She walked him to school for a couple of days, but one day he told his mom that he did not want her walking him to school every day. He wanted to be like the “big boys.”
She had an idea how to handle it. She asked a neighbor, Mrs. Goodnest, to follow her son surreptitiously, at a distance that he would not likely notice, but close enough to keep a watch on him.
Mrs. Goodnest said that since she was up early with her toddler anyway, it would be a good way for them to get exercise as well. The next day, Mrs. Goodnest and her little girl, Marcy set out behind Timmy as he walked to school with another boy. She did this for a whole week. As the boys walked and chatted, kicking stones and twigs, Timmy’s friend notice that a lady had been following them every day for a week.
Finally, he asked Timmy, “Have you noticed that lady following us? Do you know who she is?
Timmy nonchalantly replied, “Yeah, that is Shirley Goodnest, our neighbor.”
“Well, why is she following us?”
“Well,” Timmy explained, “Every night my mom makes me say the 23rd Psalm cuz she worries about me so much. And the psalm says “Shirley Goodnest and Marcy shall follow me all the days of my life, so I guess I’ll just have to get used to it.”
