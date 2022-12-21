The Candlelight Christmas Eve services at Holy Trinity will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Everyone is invited to attend.

Winter snow parking rules began Nov. 15. No parking on city streets from Nov. 15 until April 15 from midnight to 8 a.m. to allow the plows to clear the streets.

