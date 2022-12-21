The Candlelight Christmas Eve services at Holy Trinity will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Everyone is invited to attend.
Winter snow parking rules began Nov. 15. No parking on city streets from Nov. 15 until April 15 from midnight to 8 a.m. to allow the plows to clear the streets.
Quilting at Holy Trinity is from 9 a.m. until noon every Wednesday.
When my son was about 4, he came in the house crying. When I asked why, he said, “Jimmy took all my toys.” Now Jimmy was about 7 and was the son of my obnoxious neighbor. When I went outside, I found Jimmy’s bike on the sidewalk in front of my house where he had left it when he ran inside with my son’s toys. So, I brought Jimmy’s bike into my house. Soon there was a call from Jimmy’s mom. “You have something that belongs to my son.” I replied, “when you return the items your son took from my son, you can get his bike back.” She replied, “your son’s stuff is in the trash.” I told her that we would make the trade when she returned my son’s things. Shortly after, my doorbell rang. I opened the door to greet the police. “What took you so long to get here,” I asked. After several trips back and forth, the police finally brought my son’s things back and took Jimmy’s bike back to them.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
