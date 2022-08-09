T
he Willow River Community Club would like to thank all the people who came out to Music and Memories on the 24th of July. It was so much fun. So many businesses donated draw prizes as well, and deserve a million thanks. Please support your local businesses in the area. They gave tremendously from Willow River, Denham, Askov, Moose Lake, Sturgeon Lake, Sandstone, and Finlayson. What a lovely giving area we live in. The Willow River Fire Department members deserve a great big thanks for cooking lunch as well. Thanks Tony for the potato salad and cole slaw, and Julie for the wonderful brownies. Thanks to Florian Chmielewski for playing his accordion and Noel Bennett for playing taps on his trumpet. This program honored everyone who has passed away in this area between July 2021 to July 2022. Thank you.
