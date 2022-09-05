What does it mean to be a community school? The National Education Association offers the following definition: A center of the community that brings together academics, health and social services, youth and community development, and community engagement under one roof, leading to improved learning, stronger families, and healthier communities. At Moose Lake Community School, we are proud of our partnerships with Gateway Clinic/St. Luke’s Hospital/ Lakes Area Therapy/ Northern Minnesota Eye Care, Melissa Anderson Psychological Services, and Just Kids Dental that are helping families with access to services. We are also deeply committed to our Community Education Kids PLUS and AGE to age programs that extend learning outside of the school day and to learners of all ages.
But a community school goes beyond just the services offered. A community school fosters a feeling of fellowship with others around common interests and goals. At Moose Lake Community School, we believe that strong connections between the home, school, and community have a positive impact on each student’s success as well as our success as a community that learns and grows together.
