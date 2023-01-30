The Ma & Pa Kettle days meeting is at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Kettle River Senior Center.
The next Kettle River City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Kettle River Senior Center.
Our sympathy goes to the family of Carolyn Coleman, Kettle River, who passed away on Sunday, Jan. 15.
When I was in seventh grade, I got sick. This was during a polio epidemic and the doctor came to the house to check me over. They decided that I needed to go to the hospital, so they called the ambulance.
This was the second time I had to go to the hospital by ambulance. Once there, I was put into isolation and they did a spinal tap. The next morning, the doctor came in. I was wearing yellow pajamas.
He said, “you don’t have polio, but you are so yellow, I can’t tell where your pajamas end and your skin starts.”
I had infectious hepatitis and would spend the next month in the hospital. One of the tests that they did at that time was a BSP. They injected a colorless dye into my vein and then an hour later drew blood to see how my liver was functioning.
One day, just as the technician was about to inject the dye, a drop fell on my arm. I did not think anything about it as it dried right away and was colorless. Then when they brought the water in for my bath, it was a different story.
As soon as the water hit my arm, I had a florescent purple arm. It took four changes of the water before we got rid of the purple. It was a bit scary at the time, but had to laugh about it later because that nurse’s face was so funny when she came in to see why I had rung my buzzer.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
