Some may remember my articles 10-12 years back when I wrote for the Arrowhead Leader.
My column was titled, “ What About This” and I am now going to continue to write it for the Star Gazette.
I grew up in Moose Lake, graduating from MLHS with the outstanding class of 1954, with some famous classmates like Ron Eastman, Jim Eckman, Bev Nelson, Adrian Filipiak, David Dobosenski, Shirley Habeck, Grace Pulling and many who have gone on and are missed, and for sure, Curt Frohrip. What a gem he was.
A few days after high school graduation, myself and Larry Barquist joined the military, Larry to the Marines and myself to the U.S. Army Airborne, and in particular to the 11th Airborne Division, then on to the U.S. Army Special Forces, ending up in Bad Tolz and Augsburg, Germany, serving three full years.
I then returned home in the summer of ‘57 and spent a few summers life guarding at the ML beach.
I went on to University in ‘57 for my undergraduate and graduate degrees, followed by a teaching job at Mounds View High School in New Brighton, where I taught history with emphasis on Russian History, also coaching the divers on our swimming team and the sprinters on our track team. Our teams and individuals were quite successful, and I am still in touch with several past students to this very day.
On the Russian teaching side, myself and another Russian history teacher from Roosevelt High in Minneapolis took select students to Russia during summer vacation and this was during the years of the Cold War. Many stories to tell about that aspect of my teaching career.
Vietnam
In 1965 I was recruited by an arm of the U.S. Government to go to Vietnam and work in the field of revolutionary development, meaning developing local Vietnamese in the rural areas to fight the Viet Cong.
The training for this position lasted one and a half years and was intense, physically and mentally more difficult than I have ever done to this day.
The goal was to try to win the hearts and minds of the rural residents as well as their support for the U.S. in the Vietnam War.
We did succeed in some provinces, but in the end, our policies failed, and we lost the bloody war.
From late ‘67 to 1971, I served as the operations officer in Phu Yen, and Ba Ria Provinces, and Province Officer In Charge (POIC) in Ninh Tuan.
Those are years that remain the most interesting, challenging and rewarding, while also sad, during the 86 years I have been on this earth, although motorcycling with Al Lundgren around the USA was indeed close to it.
Hong Kong
From Vietnam I went to Hong Kong in late ‘71, hired by Medtronic to open up the Asian market for the company with the title of Director for Asia. Medtronic had no offices or employees in Asia at the time.
We opened offices and markets over the next five years in India, Pakistan, Australia, Hong Kong, just about every country in Asia as a matter of fact.
Interestingly, many doctors in those markets had never implanted a pacemaker, so it was a pioneering effort.
Business grew and grew while at the same time Medtronic started to become one of the most important and successful companies of its kind in the world, and now dominates.
I spent countless hours in surgery helping to do implants all over Asia, and over time, I came to the conclusion that I could start my own medical distribution business, selling medical devices and with that, the company, Asia Cardiovascular was born, set up by myself and a colleague of mine from my Vietnam days.
In May of 1978, Asia Cardiovascular Products was born and lives today as Getz Healthcare, a company that operates in 13 Asian countries and has Dental, Diagnostic, Analytics and Cardiovascular Divisions which dominate in some product and market areas.
During the 56 years of working and living in Asia, I have also been a partner in a hospital management company which owned hospitals in Tampa, Houston and Springfield Illinois.
I served as the Associate Administrator of our hospital in Springfield, known as Doctors hospital, while at the same time running Asia Cardiovascular, traveling back and forth regularly between Springfield and Hong Kong over a three-year period, finally selling our hospitals in ‘86.
Watch for my next column about the Chinese New Year.
