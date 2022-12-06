The YOT Christmas Dinner and gathering will be on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at noon at the Cromwell Pavilion. There will be a special program by Don and Candy. Current and new Young Old Timers are welcome to come and maybe join them. They will also renew their memberships at this time.
Gift donations are requested for the residents of the Villa Vista/Cardinal Court this year. Suggestions for gifts are books or magazines, goodie baskets, popcorn tins, word games, 300-to-500-piece puzzles, small radio or cd player, satin night hats for ladies, jewelry, candies, diabetic candies, shirts or leggings, cough drops, room decorations, pillows, blankets, etc. Unwrapped gifts need to be dropped off by Sunday, Dec. 18 to be able to have time to wrap them so the gift is appropriate for each resident. Gift wrap is also needed. Thanks in advance.
Don’t forget Ruby’s Pantry from 9-10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Cromwell Pavilion.
The Cromwell Area Community Club Annual Meeting will be on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Cromwell Park Pavilion. New members are always welcome. Come see what we are all about and all the different projects we organize. Bring your ideas.
Please stop in for customer Christmas appreciation at the Farmer’s Co-op Store in Wright of cookies, coffee, and hot chocolate. The store appreciates all the local business and those from all around the area, too.
Congratulations to Cromwell-Wright Sophomores Brady Dahl and Dylan Nyberg as they were named to the District 9 South All District 9-man football team. Congratulations also goes to C-W junior Tanner Collman, Floodwood senior Travis Young, and Floodwood senior Elliot Dahl as they received honorable mention.
Remember: “Your children need your presence more than your presents.”
That’s all the news from “The Edge of Wright.” Try to Shop Locally!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.