The YOT Christmas Dinner and gathering will be on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at noon at the Cromwell Pavilion. There will be a special program by Don and Candy. Current and new Young Old Timers are welcome to come and maybe join them.  They will also renew their memberships at this time.  

Gift donations are requested for the residents of the Villa Vista/Cardinal Court this year.  Suggestions for gifts are books or magazines, goodie baskets, popcorn tins, word games, 300-to-500-piece puzzles, small radio or cd player, satin night hats for ladies, jewelry, candies, diabetic candies, shirts or leggings, cough drops, room decorations, pillows, blankets, etc. Unwrapped gifts need to be dropped off by Sunday, Dec. 18 to be able to have time to wrap them so the gift is appropriate for each resident.  Gift wrap is also needed. Thanks in advance.

