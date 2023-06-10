hank you to all who were part of the Memorial Day programs and to all who attended the programs.
Ma & Pa Kettle Days meeting is 1 p.m., Sunday, June 11. Come with ideas for the celebration.
Mark your calendar for the Moose Lake Library Book Sale. It is Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., June 16, and Saturday, June 17. It will be at the Riverside arena this year.
The Finnish Luncheon is noon on Wednesday, June 21 at the Kettle River Senior Center. Bring your friends.
The Kettle River city council meeting is 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at the Kettle River Senior Center.
memories
When my brother was about 5-years-old and I was 8, my dad was sick in bed with a high fever when he suddenly got up and said he had to get to the airport.
He said, “If I don’t get there, that young fool is going to get himself killed.” He immediately got dressed and took my brother with him to the airport.
A young pilot was just getting ready to take off. My dad asked him if he had completed all the checks and was told that everything was ready to go. So, my dad and the young pilot took off and had only been in the air for a few minutes when my dad realized that the young pilot had forgotten to put gas in the plane.
He yelled for the young pilot to let my dad take over. A friend of my father, who was driving along the highway near the airport, happened to hear my dad yell and immediately turned into the airport and parked just as my dad managed to get the plane turned around, missing all the power poles and lines and all the airport buildings and land the plane in a cornfield behind the airport destroying a good portion of the corn in the field.
The plane didn’t have any damage except for corn in the engine. My dad and the other pilot managed to get out of the plane with no injuries. My brother saw everything and my dad’s friend helped them get the plane out of the cornfield.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
