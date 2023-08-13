For the last three years myself and one or two drivers  have had the opportunity and privilege to attend Train the Trainer. This year and most years I brought along my lead driver and Behind the Wheel Trainer, Diane Corbin.  The yearly conference brings together a variety of, school bus workers, from drivers to mechanics (now called technicians), Department of Motor Vehicle, State Patrol, school bus vendors and suppliers, and other entities that provide services for school bus transportation.

Train the Trainer has been around for 34 years helping those in the school bus industry to improve on their craft.  The craft of providing safe transportation for our children throughout Minnesota.  It never disappoints.

