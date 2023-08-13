For the last three years myself and one or two drivers have had the opportunity and privilege to attend Train the Trainer. This year and most years I brought along my lead driver and Behind the Wheel Trainer, Diane Corbin. The yearly conference brings together a variety of, school bus workers, from drivers to mechanics (now called technicians), Department of Motor Vehicle, State Patrol, school bus vendors and suppliers, and other entities that provide services for school bus transportation.
Train the Trainer has been around for 34 years helping those in the school bus industry to improve on their craft. The craft of providing safe transportation for our children throughout Minnesota. It never disappoints.
This conference had three keynote speakers, two of them in behavior management and each engages and makes you think about how everyone can do better and how to handle not only special needs kids, but just the various behaviors that drivers can experience.
There were special break out sessions for the technicians to help them see the new changes in repairs from all the leading manufacturers going over brakes, fuel, components, electrical systems.
Other important sessions were:
Dispatcher sessions help dispatchers learn how to handle not only their own drivers, but also parents when they call in.
Wheelchair securement is important as it teaches the proper way and what provides the best security of those with special needs.
Proper use of car seats as well as other forms of child safety restraints for buses.
Updates from the State Patrol, changes in inspections, what they look for during an inspection as well as what they have found during inspections.
Updates on the Stop Arm Camera Grant program, $2 million more dollars available in October of 2023 for those schools that have not yet applied.
Crash updates, how to prevent crashes and what to do and not do should you experience an accident in your district. The importance of evacuation drills, and when to evacuate. Stressing the importance of Pre Trips and the consequences of not doing one.
The DMV updated us on changes to the drivers training program, CDL holders will no longer need to do the CDL common knowledge test, they only need to do the Passenger and School Bus endorsement training and tests.
TSA was on hand to give those in attendance an eye opening discussion on the importance of security. Even though the threat level is low for school buses, they are a soft target and in other countries school buses are often a target or used to cause problems. It was highly recommended to have a free assessment done to see how districts stack up and how secure they are, and what areas need improvement.
It was also a time to talk with vendors and manufacturers, see what new things were coming up and, yes, see the new electric school buses. But one of the other things that is so important is to build a network of friends that work in the same line of work, that when you are struggling with an issue or problem, someone you can talk to and maybe they have experienced it and can help you
The information given to Diane and I during the convention will be a plus for the district we serve. We can’t thank the school board and administration enough for allowing us to attend this important conference. We will use what we have learned to help make your students ride on the bus or van as safe as possible
