s you probably have noticed the United States Post Office has been having a lot of difficulties of late. Mail has not been delivered for days in some cases and even our local Post Offices in Wright and Cromwell have had reduced hours due to staffing shortages. But at least we aren’t stuck in airports for days trying to get back home from Christmas trips. Let’s hope things improve in 2023!
Lindsay Lally celebrated her 75th birthday on New Year’s Eve at the home of Derek and Brandon with a party and a house full of family, neighbors, and friends. There was glitz and glamor galore.
I want to express my sympathy for the following area deaths, the family of Linda Ellen Hamren Rose, 59, of Maple, Wisconsin. Linda died at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Duluth due to complications of over a year-long battle with COVID-19.
She was in the hospital for about a month early in the pandemic and had to be resuscitated twice and blood clots were removed from lungs. She was in the hospital again in mid-December with extreme pain and major blood clotting. Doctors told Tim that she had no chance of survival without amputating her arm. Tim and Cordell decided it was time to let her go. Oxygen was removed and she died in a couple hours. She was an anti-vaccine person. Very sad.
Michelle Richard passed away a couple of weeks ago. She is Pam Linkert’s sister.
Also passing away was Eddie Pettit, age 79, on Dec. 28, 2022
Karee Pauline (Hansen) Rowell, 64, of Cromwell passed away tragically on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Bullhead City, Arizona while visiting her cousin, Trisha Wallin.
You only had to meet her once to be considered one of her very best friends. Her smile and laugh were contagious.
Early on, Karee took her cousin, Trish, under her wing as she became an adult. Their connection lasted until the very end where Karee and Trish passed together side by side.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to a domestic abuse charity of your choice.
Trisha Lynn Wallin, 58, passed away tragically on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Bullhead City, Arizona.
Trisha was a special gift to all who knew her. She was sweet. She called you honey or babe. You felt loved by her and knew she supported you always.
Trisha met the love of her life, Tony, many years before they married in September 1994. They embarked on a journey together.
Trisha was as devoted to Tony as he was to her. His illness brought them challenges, but he helped her as he suffered and she responded with care, devotion and deep respect for her one true love. As they did all things, they were together as he passed.
Trisha’s life after Tony was a sort of emergence of another iteration of herself. It seemed as though her butterfly wings sprouted and she started to fly on her own in her own beautiful style.
Trisha wasn’t alone. She took time to reconnect with her family and remained invested in her in-laws. She was an equal opportunity love as she steered her own new course. It is sad that this new course was cut short in such a tragic fashion. We know she died protecting her much loved cousin and partner in shenanigans, Karee. We know she would not change her actions or look on them in regret.
The folks up at the Southview Apartments in Cromwell want to thank the “Secret Santa” for the wonderful gift bags left for them over Christmas. This was a big surprise and they thank whoever it was that was so thoughtful and kind.
Did you know that Linnie Radtke was the first female school bus driver at the Cromwell-Wright School starting in 1969?
Did you know that there used to be eight school bus drivers in the Cromwell Wright School District in the 1960’s?
Did you know that the Wright School closed in the spring of 1993 and that from then on, all the school district students attended Cromwell-Wright School in the fall of 1993?
That’s all the news from “The Edge of Wright.” Happy and blessed new year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.