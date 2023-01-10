A

s you probably have noticed the United States Post Office has been having a lot of difficulties of late.  Mail has not been delivered for days in some cases and even our local Post Offices in Wright and Cromwell have had reduced hours due to staffing shortages.  But at least we aren’t stuck in airports for days trying to get back home from Christmas trips.  Let’s hope things improve in 2023!

