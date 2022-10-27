With every school year, the Moose Lake Community School sets out to provide students with the opportunities they need to reach their potential and become lifelong learners.  The 2022-23 school year is off to an excellent start. Our district made gains in reading and math MCA scores and satisfactorily completed a three year targeted improvement plan that has closed the gap in reading.  Our MCA scores in Science were again well above the state average, and our five-year ACT average is the highest among our neighboring districts.  We recently completed two outdoor classroom spaces thanks to grant money from the Essentia Foundation and help from Youngberg Builders, and we are hosting the Barnum/ML/WR PAES lab (Practical Assessment Exploration System) thanks to funding from a regional career development grant.  Most importantly, we welcomed back 600 K-12 learners to our building.  

While we are proud of our successes, we face difficult financial challenges that could undermine our progress. Over the past five years, the school district has cut more than $590,000 from its operating budget as state funding continues to fall behind the rate of inflation. With one-time COVID-19 funding coming to an end, we project an estimated budget deficit of $220,000 for the 2023-24 school year.

