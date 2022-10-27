With every school year, the Moose Lake Community School sets out to provide students with the opportunities they need to reach their potential and become lifelong learners. The 2022-23 school year is off to an excellent start. Our district made gains in reading and math MCA scores and satisfactorily completed a three year targeted improvement plan that has closed the gap in reading. Our MCA scores in Science were again well above the state average, and our five-year ACT average is the highest among our neighboring districts. We recently completed two outdoor classroom spaces thanks to grant money from the Essentia Foundation and help from Youngberg Builders, and we are hosting the Barnum/ML/WR PAES lab (Practical Assessment Exploration System) thanks to funding from a regional career development grant. Most importantly, we welcomed back 600 K-12 learners to our building.
While we are proud of our successes, we face difficult financial challenges that could undermine our progress. Over the past five years, the school district has cut more than $590,000 from its operating budget as state funding continues to fall behind the rate of inflation. With one-time COVID-19 funding coming to an end, we project an estimated budget deficit of $220,000 for the 2023-24 school year.
Recognizing that we must find a way to stop the annual cycle of budget cuts, the school is proposing a capital projects levy that would generate $380,000 a year to support technology and transportation improvements over the next 10 years. Residents will consider the plan as a ballot question during the Nov. 8 general election.
I thought it might be helpful to explain how a capital projects levy works and why the board chose to present this option to voters. First, a capital projects levy is a voter-approved, local property tax that school districts use for specific technology, transportation and capital projects.
By using this type of levy for school technology and transportation costs, we could allocate more dollars from the district’s general fund for staffing, programs and student services. That would allow the district to preserve or restore some staff positions, including reading and math intervention teachers, the high school principal, an industrial technology teacher, Spanish and English teachers, and library support.
Further, the school district would be able to replace obsolete technology with new computers, educational software and audiovisual devices that help teachers provide a more individualized approach to meet students’ needs. These funds would also improve building operations with updates to the security camera and phone servers.
Over the next several years, we will also need to replace at least half of our aging bus fleet and three service vans. Through the capital projects levy, the school district would be in a stronger financial position to address rising transportation costs without having to dip into the same funding that goes to our classrooms.
While putting together this investment plan, the school board wanted to be mindful of the impact on taxpayers. A capital projects levy lessens the tax burden on homeowners compared to an operating levy, which is also used by Minnesota school districts for additional local funding. But an operating levy has exemptions for various types of property, including seasonal recreation homes, which places more of the cost on homeowners. In contrast, a capital projects levy spreads the tax impact among more property owners.
As a result, owners of an average market value home of $180,000 would see a tax increase of about $8 per month if the $380,000 capital projects levy is approved. By comparison, an operating levy that generates the same revenue would double the monthly cost for the same homeowners.
We recognize that this is an important community decision. With that in mind, I encourage everyone to visit the referendum website – MooseLakeStrong.org – to learn more about our school’s needs, the proposed plan and its tax impact. Of course, I am happy to answer any additional questions. Feel free to email me at billiejo.steen@isd97.org or 218-485-4435 (ext. 1108).
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.