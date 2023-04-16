To the Editor:

I’m glad for the recent comments in our local paper about “the problem” of extra money in the state’s coffers.  Speaking out about issues and suggesting solutions is part of our democracy: our being a government of “by the people and for the people.” All taxes are contributed by “we the people” through various means which we as a society contracted with ourselves as the best way of running our state.  To make it appear that: “that party” is abusively taxing us, is seemingly a misunderstanding of how our system operates.  By the way, how many tax increases have been voted on and approved over the last eight years in our state government? In answering, please cite real bills and dollar amounts, not blanket statements of “I think, or I believe.”

