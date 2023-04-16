I’m glad for the recent comments in our local paper about “the problem” of extra money in the state’s coffers. Speaking out about issues and suggesting solutions is part of our democracy: our being a government of “by the people and for the people.” All taxes are contributed by “we the people” through various means which we as a society contracted with ourselves as the best way of running our state. To make it appear that: “that party” is abusively taxing us, is seemingly a misunderstanding of how our system operates. By the way, how many tax increases have been voted on and approved over the last eight years in our state government? In answering, please cite real bills and dollar amounts, not blanket statements of “I think, or I believe.”
Could we lower taxes? Should we lower taxes? Maybe! As a retired person living on Social Security and some savings, would I benefit by having no tax on my S.S. Benefits? Sure! But do I really need that small benefit, or are there bigger needs that this money can go to which might help a greater number of my fellow citizens?
As a result of “This Winter of NO End,” even though our roads have been kept open valiantly by state and county highway depts., it has left unforeseen debt for increased cost in fuel, machine repair and maintenance, and worker overtime pay. Maybe our legislators could find a way to shift some of those surplus dollars to the folks who take care of those bills. Related , as we finally experience spring thaw and the roads appear, the evidence is that those roads have taken a savage beating this winter. They will need lots of resources to rebuild and repair. How do we come up with adequate funding to put them in tip-top shape again? Let’s encourage our legislators to solve real problems wisely distributing the money already in hand to meet these real needs now. Such investments will benefit all Minnesotans.
I’m always puzzled that the folks “on top of the heap,” likely living on more income than the median household income for Carlton County, which is $63,098 per year. Their remarks tend to be along the line about too much is being taken in taxes, “we need this surplus given back to ME!” No, the system of democratic government is sharing our wealth (small or large) with others. That is what makes for a successful dynamic society for all our members. Let’s keep talking, writing, and pressuring our leaders to invest wisely for all Minnesotans.
David W. Nelson
Octogenarian of M.L.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.