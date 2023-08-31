Letters to the editor:Small signs create frustration Aug 31, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The little signs just don’t make it. It’s frustrating and dangerous when garage sale signs are too small and improperly placed.As an avid garage saler looking for deals, this makes reading the signs a challenge as you need to get out of the vehical to read them.It would be very helpful, especially for people who have difficulty getting out of their vehicle if signs could be made larger and easier to read from a distance. No little stinking signs!For example, use a 24” x 24” white sign as it’s easier to read than the colored signs. Also write larger, such as 4” tall letters and wide so they are easier to read from the vehicle. Include all of the information on the sign, Garage Sale, the day, date time and address. Placing the sign on a 3 foot tall post will also make it easier for people to read. Happy saleing. Tom LassCromwell You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTalking Ticks: Alpha-gal Syndrome in MinnesotaLouise E. MillerNew interim chief ready for challengeLetters to the editor: Officer resignationLack of parking poses problems for businessesSturgeon Lake business vandalized, man chargedCounty trash no treasureNOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTIONLocal woman saves world one butterfly at a timeRebel athletes play fee free ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
