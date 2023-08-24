Editor’s note: This letter of resignation runs as a letter to the editor at the police officer’s request. The officer reports it was given to the city first, on Aug. 14, 2023 and acknowledged by the city with a written response on Aug. 15, 2023. See the story on page 1 regarding police enforcement in the city of Moose Lake.
His reason for running is that there was a lot of rumors about the liquor store employee that continue today so he wants no rumors about why he is leaving.
To the Editor:
I am writing this letter to inform my resignation from the Moose Lake Police Department, effective two weeks from today’s date, Monday, Aug. 14. (Monday, Aug. 28)
Due to the incompetence of the mayor, city administrator and city council members, I choose not to work for the city of Moose Lake.
Since Thursday, July 27, the Moose Lake Police Department has neither a chief or P.O.S.T. licensed officer in charge to make crucial decisions. The city officials have delayed and have not been able to decide for over two weeks. The current administrator states it will be 1-2 more weeks through email on Aug. 10.
I was born and raised in Moose Lake and I am currently raising my children here. I have a degree in criminal justice and been employed with the police department for 12 years. During my employment, I have seen over a dozen officers come and go, the same mayor, seven different city administrators and unopposed city council members.
I am exhausted on trying to make the city a better place and watching city administration fail and make poor choices. Only one out of the seven city administrators was from Moose Lake and it definitely shows.
In my position of work, I hear the citizens voices of Moose Lake. I feel the respect for the city administration and their decision-making is at an all-time low. If the city officials cannot see or hear this, they should apply themselves to the community and speak to the citizens.
Unfortunately, I have reached my breaking point and will be resigning from the Moose Lake Police Department.
I really hope change comes to the city of Moose Lake.
Jason Syrett
M.L.P.D. 3863
