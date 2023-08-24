 Editor’s note: This letter of resignation runs as a letter to the editor at the police officer’s request. The officer reports it was given to the city first, on Aug. 14, 2023 and acknowledged by the city with a written response on Aug. 15, 2023. See the story on page 1 regarding police enforcement in the city of Moose Lake.

His reason for running is that there was a lot of rumors about the liquor store employee that continue today so he wants no rumors about why he is leaving.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0