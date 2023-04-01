Jeff Dotseth attacks our Minnesota revenue surplus as a major problem from “the sour grapes” view of the Republican Party. He makes it an issue of: “We (the dually elected folks governing for citizens of this state) tax and take too much from the people of Minnesota.”
Or just maybe , we have had good leadership and long-sighted governance in our state the last four years. Despite a pandemic, we have high employment,
businesses and manufacturing are surging forward. The result is more revenue coming in because we have a lot more money flowing to our governing bodies generated by a state flourishing under competent democratic leadership.
Instead of showing awareness, he wants to go back to the old tired Republican mantra of: “cut taxes,” which would result in lowering the income to state coffers. Lets keep bolstering and improving a very good educational system we have in place and develop a system of affordable child care for families. Not pursuing investing wisely in these now, when we have revenue to do so, would be a huge failing of our leadership. This is what the voters want and need.
He insinuates that the issues of higher prices for food, fuel and rent comes from people being overtaxed, so they have no money. Escalating prices are related to: Bird flu disease, higher gasoline and other fuels are related to gouging by big corporate companies and from the economic turmoil coming from Russians invasion of Ukraine impacting energy prices world wide. The disaster in the housing market is directly related to the top monied echelon of our greedy society as they buy rental properties and houses coming on the market simply to make more money for themselves, which leaves the lower middle class working person struggling to find adequate housing.
He does not support bills related to more prudently regulating firearms but a large majority of our citizens do support common sense measures he sees as a threat, including HF 14 Universal background checks; HR 15 Red Flag confiscation proposal; HF 396 Safe Storage for firearms; HF 601 Reporting lost or stolen firearms.
These are about trying to make all of society safer. The bill he champions is not designed to maintain sane and healthy gun ownership for hunters and others in Minnesota, but will please the greedy gun manufacturers and the NRA lobbyist. We the people of your District 11A voted for you. Please represent us honestly.
David Nelson
Moose Lake
