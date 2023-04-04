We all deserve health insurance that is affordable, simple to use, and provides coverage for what our doctor decides is necessary.
Minnesota is lucky to have this kind of insurance for low-income working Minnesotans. It’s called MinnesotaCare. When I was getting my business started, I was able to buy into MNCare. As a Type 1 diabetic I could depend on MNCare to cover the essential needs of my chronic condition. I lost this reliable coverage as soon as I surpassed the income limit. Now, my only option is to purchase insurance on the individual market and pay the ever-rising deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums every year just to cover the basics of my diabetic care.
The Public Option eliminates MNCare’s income limit, opening it up to any Minnesotan without employer-based insurance whose only option is the individual market. This leaves many going without insurance or just not going to the doctor. The MNCare Public Option eliminates deductibles, and premiums are based on income. Federal dollars currently going to subsidize insurance companies will instead be put into a public program that provides better coverage at a lower cost.
It is not okay to live in fear that we will not be cared for when we need it most. The MNCare Public Option would be life-changing for so many middle-income Minnesotans including retirees who are not yet eligible for Medicare, young people who age off their parents’ insurance, entrepreneurs, and small employers. It’s time for our lawmakers to pass a MinnesotaCare Public Option.
Paula Williams
Barnum
