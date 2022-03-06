After attending more than 100 Windemere town board meetings I conclude the vast majority of town board members try to listen to residents, but often leave them wondering what are the priorities of our governing board members?
The various reports and proposed levy presented at the township annual meeting will likely provide some answers. Plan to attend the annual meeting on March 8 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church Social Hall, in Moose Lake.
The town board has varied responsibilities and none greater than maintaining the roads and right-of-ways. Recent road work includes: Parkview ($69,000), part of Sturgeon Island Road ($172,000), Harmony ($382,000) and with the completion of the Palon Road rebuild ($1.3 million). While the roads look good and we should all be thankful, it is fair to point out most of the work was long overdue and some of the costs were excessive. Most notable is the Palon Road project that took more than four years to complete with a large unexplained or unexplainable cost overrun.
There are many priorities to consider for the future of Windemere. There is no better time for citizens to get involved than the annual meeting on Tuesday, March 8. This meeting belongs to the township residents and they will set the township levy during the meeting. The financial reports will be posted at the meeting site at least 30 minutes prior to the meeting time. Come early and get a good seat.
In recent years (2020 and 2021) the town board of supervisors asked for a 25% or 50% increase in the township levy, both proposals were rejected in favor of keeping the levy the same as previous. What will the supervisors propose this year? Come to the meeting and find out. The voters present will decide the levy.
The annual meeting provides the best opportunity to share your opinion on any local government issue of importance to you. Encourage your friends and neighbors to attend. Students should attend because this meeting is always a real-world civics lesson.
Need a reason to attend? Moose Lake Township’s total annual expense budget is $187,000 while the Windemere town board approved budget is for more than $500,000. There are explanations about the differences. Attend the meeting and find out if it all makes sense. While you’re there, you’ll get the privilege of voting on your township tax rate.
Paul Horgen
Windmere Township Resident
