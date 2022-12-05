To the editor,
Now that the voters have rejected the increase in taxes that the Moose Lake School board hoped for maybe it’s time to just begin our thinking about better ways to spend the taxpayers money while improving education.
Several times in the past 40 years, attempts have been made to discuss co-operation, or, dare I say the word, consolidation.
There are lots of could have, should have, conversations, but for many reasons it never gets beyond a few vocals who scare people into thinking the world would come to an end if it ever happened.
It is a fact that families are getting smaller and now more parents are home schooling their kids.
What this means of course is that school numbers are declining and state aids are getting smaller. School districts, in an attempt to increase enrollments are traveling all over three counties to get their numbers increased.
Of course this results in greater expense for bus travel adding to the cost of schooling.
Now we have a 35 year old successful athletic program between Willow River and Moose Lake. When I attend the games, I do not care from which town my neighbor in the stands comes from, nor among the players where they live.
We are a team in the stands and on the field or court. The kids dont seem to seem to mind either.
Why cant we carry it to the next level if we can prove that it increases education opportunities, reduces costs to the taxpayer and reduces bus travel?
Combining the two districts means only 75-80 students per class size. This is not a large school by any means.
I challenge each citizen to think about it. Talk to your kids about it and talk to your school boards about it.
These things take time to fester and develop, but can we just try to think of the advantages for the kids and taxpayers. How about some casual discussions over coffee or whatever?
There have been many successful mergers in this state. Look at the rural sports teams and the small towns they represent. If they can do it, so can we.
Jim Gerdes
Sturgeon Lake
