The recent press release by Jeff Dotseth was an eye-opener. Is it okay that a $17.5 billion dollar surplus in our state of Minnesota is not being returned to the taxpayers in the form of relief to those taxpayers? Isn’t it time that Democrats make good on the campaign promises to provide Social Security tax relief? This is one bipartisan issue that will help a Democrat look good come 2024 reelections.
Many Democrats included a promise to provide relief from Social Security taxation in Minnesota in their 2022 campaigns. Democrats have a history of requesting this relief through bills that were never passed.
Now the House and Senate majority of Democrats are holding hands and enthusiastically fast tracking and passing bills on everything but tax relief to Minnesota taxpayers. Thanks to a Democrat and Senate majority Minnesota is now a state with a health care law that allows major reproductive surgery for minors without parental consent. You and I will pay for that. Soon marijuana will be legal in Minnesota.
Those new marijuana businesses and farmers want to be subsidized. You and I will pay for that. Will the treatment facilities that will be needed to treat drug addiction be subsidized by the state? You and I will pay for that. We are now a state where non-citizens can have a driver’s license. But are these taxpayers? Felons can now vote in Minnesota. But are these taxpayers?
There is much more that you and I will pay for because this legislation and more, will need to be funded after the $17.5 billion is spent. Let’s talk about those long-term consequences with our Democrat House Representatives and Senators.
Is it really okay that social security benefits are still taxed at 80% while a bill to give taxpayers relief is prevented from being fast-tracked by the Democrat majority? Is it really okay for those on limited incomes, who most need relief from tax burdens, to pay for programs provided to those who reap free and subsidized programs and choose not to be a wage-earner? It is not okay. I urge you to watch committees discuss bills and floor votes live at house.mn.gov/live/1. Contact your elected Democrats and hold them to their promises today.
Jody Messner
Cloquet
