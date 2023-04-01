To the Editor:

The recent press release by Jeff Dotseth was an eye-opener. Is it okay that a $17.5 billion dollar surplus in our state of Minnesota is not being returned to the taxpayers in the form of relief to those taxpayers? Isn’t it time that Democrats make good on the campaign promises to provide Social Security tax relief? This is one bipartisan issue that will help a Democrat look good come 2024 reelections. 

