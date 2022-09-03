One of the things I do as publisher of local newspapers is to meet with or talk to people who praise or complain about what they see in the newspaper. 

During these discussions, I usually learn there is confusion about how a newspaper operates. For example, one person who I spoke with recently thought we wrote the public notices which run every week in the later pages of the newspapers. If given the opportunity, I like to use these times to help people understand how a newspaper operates, something I have been doing for 25 years. Recently, it was suggested that I write a column periodically to go into more detail about newspapers.

