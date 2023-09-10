This is the 37th year the Minnesota Newspaper Association Foundation Letterpress Museum has been in operation at the Minnesota State Fair. The paper printed each day at the State Fair is called The Maynard News, named after the Maynard paper which was operated by Barney Shelrud. After Barney’s death the paper closed, but the equipment was stored and eventually gifted to the MNA Foundation with plans to open a complete operating newspaper at the Minnesota State Fair.

beginning

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0