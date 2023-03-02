To the editor:

I’m writing in regards to the Elaine Henagar’s dismissal, resignation, whatever the city or the municipal counsel wish to call it. It is very distressing to those of us that go there on a regular basis. I’m one of a group of vets and senior citizens that go there on a daily basis for coffee. After Art’s closed, we were without a morning coffee place and Elaine welcomed us at the Muni and we have been meeting there ever since. We have found it a pleasant and hospitable place due to Elaine and her staff. They always made us feel welcome and we have always found it clean, shoveled and we always feel welcome there. I believe Elaine went above and beyond and so did the rest of the staff. Over the years we have seen her promote many programs and community events.

