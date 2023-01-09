While I celebrated New Years Eve with a peaceful Gratitude Snowshoe Hike in Jay Cooke State Park, my best friend celebrated by dressing up and attending a gala.
No matter how differently we celebrate, most of us want the same things going into the new year.
Most of us want to see prices of everything from gas to groceries drop and our retirement funds to increase.
My friend and I might vote differently, but we agree on several topics, including inflation.
The majority of us are sick and tired of COVID-19 (no pun intended) and want to go back to the “good old days” before we had to worry about catching an unpredictable virus that can take out family and friends.
It is sad to see how overwhelmed business owners are with the increasing costs and the decreasing staff. I feel for them as I watch local businesses work shorter hours and less days because they cannot get enough staff and the ones they do have get burned out.
I’m sure many of us are appalled at the bad behavior that has reared it’s ugly head in recent years.
I’m tired of reading about yet another out-of-control person assaulting an airline employee for doing their job. Then another article about people complaining about how nobody wants to work...hmm, maybe the two are connected at times?
I feel bad for the young people just working their minimum wage job and getting screamed at by adults who act like giant, out of control toddlers. That is wrong.
I hope 2023 brings lower prices and lower stress. I hope it brings out the best in people instead of the worst.
I hope politicians remember how to work together and cooperate to improve the lives of the people they serve. No, not themselves. We, the American people.
I hope local events grow and flourish in the coming years, as well as the volunteers that they rely on.
I hope our youth feel loved and supported by those around them, including the community as they navigate coming out of a pandemic.
Get out of the house and into nature to destress and reset for the coming year.
Here’s to a happy and healthy new year to all of our readers.
Cheers!
jamie Lund is the editor of the Moose Lake Star Gazette. She can be contacted at editor@mlstargazette.com or by calling (218) 485-4406
