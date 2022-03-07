Check with your church for the time of Lenten services. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Kettle River will hold services at 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday during Lent. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Someone suggested that during Lent, every day you remove a piece of clothing from your closet you haven’t worn in the last year and place it in a box for a thrift shop. At the end of Lent, you have a good start on your spring cleaning and the thrift shop will receive a nice donation.
The next Kettle River city council meeting is Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. at the council room. Plan to attend the meeting so you know what is happening.
March is Food Shelf Month. Now is the time to start thinking about your donation to the Moose Lake food shelf. Donations are weighed and that amount determines the amount the food shelf receives from the food bank for the year. Cash donations are also always welcome. Someone suggested to make a donation in the name of your child or grandchild and include a letter (addressed and stamped) with that donation. The food shelf worker will then be able to sign it and mail it to the child.
Once I have read a book, I set it aside for the Moose Lake Library book sale in the spring. I am looking forward to the next sale. I will pick up some new books to read and then donate them back for the next sale. Think about donating those books you no longer want to the library too.
If you have any information I should include in the column, you can call me at 218 273 4045 or send me a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757.
