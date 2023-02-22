Ash Wednesday was Feb. 22. It was suggested to me that instead of giving up something for Lent, that you remove something from your closet or home each day that you have not used in the last year and donate it to the thrift store or perhaps put it into the DAV bins. (DAV bins only accept clothing, purses, blankets and shoes in the bins.)This will also give you a start on your Spring Cleaning.

Ma & Pa Kettle Days meeting is 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the senior center.

