Ash Wednesday was Feb. 22. It was suggested to me that instead of giving up something for Lent, that you remove something from your closet or home each day that you have not used in the last year and donate it to the thrift store or perhaps put it into the DAV bins. (DAV bins only accept clothing, purses, blankets and shoes in the bins.)This will also give you a start on your Spring Cleaning.
Ma & Pa Kettle Days meeting is 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at the senior center.
In the early 1980’s, I was working in Superior.
One day I was talking to one of the students and asked her what she was going to do when she graduated. She said she was getting married and moving to Georgia. I asked if she had lots of Tupperware.
About that time, another co-worker walked by and asked what we were talking about.
I said, “She is getting married and moving to Georgia.” The co-worked asked if she had lots of Tupperware. The student said, “Why are you asking about Tupperware.”
So we explained to her that she is a northerner. Living in Georgia is a whole different lifestyle. In Georgia, when you buy groceries, you don’t just bring them home and put them in the cupboard. The cockroaches will eat half of your potatoes overnight if you don’t put them into some sort of tight container.
Things like flour and rice need to be put into containers as soon as you get home or they will be full of bugs or worms the next day.
When you wake in the middle of the night, you don’t just get up, you turn on the light and wait about 5 minutes to get up until all the bugs have time to get off the floor and walls.
The student said her boyfriend never said anything about that.
We told her he was probably used to this because he lived with it all his life. He was not a northerner.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
