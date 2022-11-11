I wonder when people living in northern climes first discovered the joy of shuffling through piles of fallen leaves. It would seem to be a childhood pleasure, but last week I went hiking with a group of friends in St. Croix State Park and when we stopped at the picnic grounds, I watched several intentionally wade through a deep mass of maple leaves. I’m guessing most adults remember raking leaves into big piles that you then ran and jumped into, sometimes disappearing if the piles were deep enough. There are some videos on social media of dogs doing the same thing with great enthusiasm. You can’t help but smile or laugh when you watch them. There is something about the crunchy, crinkly sound that comes as you swish through dead leaves that is innately satisfying. There is also the slightly spicy, earthy smell that comes up from the leaves as they gradually merge with the earth.
You might know that the leaves change color as production of chlorophyll diminishes and the other chemicals – xanthophyll, carotene, and anthocyanin are revealed as yellow, orange or red colors. But there is another process that causes the leaf to actually fall. A chemical known as auxin – a growth regulating substance causes deciduous plants to lose their leaves about the same time each year. The leaf makes large amounts of auxin each spring but as the leaf ages it produces less. Then two thin layers of cells form across the base of the leaf stem where it is attached to the branch. As the auxin dissipates the abscission layer (those thin layers of cells) causes the leaf’s stem to eventually break off and fall to the ground.
Times have changed. When I was a child, it was an unwritten rule that leaves must be raked up and usually piled in the street next to the curb. Later they would be burned. My memories of autumn are tied to the smoky smell of leaves burning. With everyone doing this the air quality must have been pretty bad for a certain amount of time each fall. When that practice was finally outlawed, people turned to big plastic bags. Yards still had to be raked, but now the leaves filled non-biodegradable bags that were hauled off by the garbage trucks to landfills, where they would gradually break down and add to the methane that all landfills produce.
We now know that there are many good reasons to leave the leaves where they fall. They provide protection and habitat for countless lives, including salamanders, chipmunks, wood frogs, toads, shrews, earthworms, millipedes, and thousands of insect species. Many butterfly and moth species overwinter in the leaf layer as eggs, pupae, or as adults. In the case of moths, 94 percent of species rely on the leaf layer to complete their lifecycle. Remember, many of these are beneficial insects, including pollinators.
Fallen leaves contain calcium and potassium, which were originally a part of the soil, so as the leaves decay, they return those elements to the soil to be reused the following year. Also, they provide more water absorbing humus. Some of the leaves will release tannin into the soil. This is especially true of oak, birch, willow and pine (needles). Tannin is an acid - you drink it anytime you have tea. It is found particularly in the cells of the upper epidermis (on the top
surface of a leaf).
If you can’t bear to leave the leaves on your lawn you can mow over them, chopping them into smaller pieces that will help fertilize your lawn, or you rake them up and put them on your garden beds to act as a water absorbing, weed suppressing mulch. If none of those options make you happy, there are a few options of where you can take them. If you are a resident of Moose Lake, you can take them to the city compost site which is behind the arena, but before the Munger Trail. Carlton County residents can take them to the Transfer Stations in Carlton Co. 1950 Highway 210. For Pine County residents, take them to the southwest corner of the Interstate 35 and County Rd 11 (Henriette Rd). You can transport them in plastic bags and then dump them out and reuse the bags.
I personally think it’s great that now we can feel virtuous rather than lazy by leaving the leaves where they lie. Whichever route you choose to take, give thanks to these gifts of nature that shaded us all summer long, and burst into color for a brief time this fall. It will be a long six months before we welcome next year’s leaves, but nature will keep her promise and send them our way.
