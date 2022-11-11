wonder when people living in northern climes first discovered the joy of shuffling through piles of fallen leaves. It would seem to be a childhood pleasure, but last week I went hiking with a group of friends in St. Croix State Park and when we stopped at the picnic grounds, I watched several intentionally wade through a deep mass of maple leaves.  I’m guessing most adults remember raking leaves into big piles that you then ran and jumped into, sometimes disappearing if the piles were deep enough.  There are some videos on social media of dogs doing the same thing with great enthusiasm.  You can’t help but smile or laugh when you watch them. There is something about the crunchy, crinkly sound that comes as you swish through dead leaves that is innately satisfying. There is also the slightly spicy, earthy smell that comes up from the leaves as they gradually merge with the earth.

You might know that the leaves change color as production of chlorophyll diminishes and the other chemicals – xanthophyll, carotene, and anthocyanin are revealed as yellow, orange or red colors. But there is another process that causes the leaf to actually fall. A chemical known as auxin – a growth regulating substance causes deciduous plants to lose their leaves about the same time each year. The leaf makes large amounts of auxin each spring but as the leaf ages it produces less. Then two thin layers of cells form across the base of the leaf stem where it is attached to the branch. As the auxin dissipates the abscission layer (those thin layers of cells) causes the leaf’s stem to eventually break off and fall to the ground.  

