Quilting at Holy Trinity is 9 a.m.,  every Wednesday. Everyone is invited to join us. Donations of new cotton fabric, thread or crochet cotton are appreciated.

The next city council meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Senior Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend the meetings.

