Quilting at Holy Trinity is 9 a.m., every Wednesday. Everyone is invited to join us. Donations of new cotton fabric, thread or crochet cotton are appreciated.
The next city council meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Senior Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend the meetings.
The Ma & Pa Kettle Days meeting is noon, Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Kettle River Senior Center. Everyone is encouraged to come to this meeting.
The Finnish Luncheon is 12 noon, Wednesday, Sept. 20. The last Finnish luncheon for the season will be in October.
As school begins, it is time to send a reminder to parents.
A tale of two schools
It was the best of schools. It was the worst of schools.
Micheal went to the best of schools. He had the finest teacher who cared about what she was teaching and to whom she was teaching.
Jonathan went to the worst of schools. The teacher was boring and did nothing in class.
Micheal’s school had a wonderful principal who became involved with the children and their families and saw that the school was well run.
Jonathan’s principal was an annoying fellow who consistently badgered the parents about poor attendance, repeated lateness and lack of preparation for class.
Micheal’s school was modern. They offered assemblies, family programs, music, videos, and more to keep the program up to date.
Jonathan’s school was old fashioned. They expected the students to learn history, geography, English and math and do homework.
Micheal’s parents spoke with the school frequently to check on his program and sign him up for some of the extra programs they were offered.
The school spoke with Jonathan’s parents frequently to discuss his poor behavior and lack of progress.
When a special program was to be given, Micheal’s parents asked how many parts in the program he could do.
Jonathan’s parents asked if he had to recite something, because after all, “your school never taught him to read.”
Micheal went to the best of schools; Jonathan went to the worst of schools.
Micheal and Jonathan were in the same class.
This tale by an anonymous author was making the rounds of school bulletins. Its message requires no further comment. The schools are trying their best; please support their efforts to give your child a quality school experience.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
