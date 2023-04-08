M

any years ago, when I was still teaching forth grade, I had my students interview their elders and write their life stories.  Well, one year, a student interviewed Ruth Karki, who lived south of Cromwell.  When asked how old she was, she told him that she was as old as Highway 73 and in better shape, too!

