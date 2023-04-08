any years ago, when I was still teaching forth grade, I had my students interview their elders and write their life stories. Well, one year, a student interviewed Ruth Karki, who lived south of Cromwell. When asked how old she was, she told him that she was as old as Highway 73 and in better shape, too!
So, with that in mind, please attend the Highway 73 Corridor Study from Cromwell to Kettle River on Wednesday, April 5, for a Public Open House. The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. and can be attended both online and in-person at the Cromwell Pavilion. To join online, please use: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy-73-corridor-study to logon. The purpose of the meeting is to listen to you.
We will have a formal presentation at 5:15 p.m., followed by a listening session to hear the concerns of those who live and commute along Hwy. 73. Attendees will be able to leave feedback both online and in-person. Contact Josie Olson at 218-221-6209 or josie.olson@state.mn.us
Tri-Community Food Shelf in Cromwell is still participating in Minnesota FoodShare’s March Campaign, Feb. 27 - April 9. This is your last chance to donate to the Food Shelf or the 4th graders in their goal of reaching $1,200 this year!
The Villa Vista/Cardinal Court will be having their Annual Good Friday Worship services on Friday, April 7 at 8:30 a.m. I will be leading worship with music, readings, and a message, followed by a lovely brunch. Everyone is invited to attend this event and share in God’s love with the residents, staff, family, and friends.
There will be NO SCHOOL at Cromwell-Wright on April 10 - 14 for Spring Break.
Hat’s off to the UMD Women’s Basketball team on their second place finish in the NCAA Championship in Texas last weekend. You sure brought excitement to our community since one of our own, Taya Hakamaki, was on the team.
Marilyn Schultz and I motored to Pine River for the Pine River-Backus Spring Choir Concert on March 28. Two of Marilyn’s granddaughters were in the performance. We also had a good time catching up on the ride there and back.
What do gardeners wear on their legs? Garden hose. Why couldn’t the little flower ride a bike? It didn’t have any petals. What do you get when you cross a dog and a tulip? A collie-flower.
Totally useless information: Our eyes are always the same size from birth, but our nose and ears never stop growing. In every episode of Seinfeld, there is a figure of Superman somewhere.
That’s all the news from the Edge of Wright. Remember: “When you give joy to other people, you get more joy in return.” — Eleanor Roosevelt on gratulations
