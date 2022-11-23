hope everyone has a safe and happy Thanksgiving Day.
Sympathy goes to the family of Ken Johnson who died on Nov. 10.
Sympathy to the family of Jerome Tomczak who died on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Check out what is happening at the Kettle River Veteran’s building on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hopefully, Santa will make an appearance about 5 p.m. too. The tree lighting will happen about 6 p.m. There will be juice and cookies available also. So come and visit with neighbors and enjoy an evening with family and friends.
Winter snow parking rules began Nov. 15. No parking on city streets from Nov. 15 until April 15 from midnight to 8 a.m. to allow the plows to clear the streets.
Quilting at Holy Trinity is every Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon. Thank you to all who have given us donations of fabric.
When I was in high school several of my friends and I were part of the Civil Air Patrol. We learned to march in formation carrying rifles, do search and rescue and learn many other things. One day, while my brothers were out in the yard with my rifle, my obnoxious neighbor called the police because they were shooting at their son. Of course, the police showed up to examine the entirely wood fake rifle they were using to shoot the neighbor. I think the police had a good laugh at that. These neighbors called the police on us so much during my high school years, that the police eventually just ignored any calls from them.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.