I am saddened to have to write this letter when again there has to be this driving need to cut the Kettle River county garage and leave our neighborhood short on county services.
A huge group of concerned citizens came about six months ago to support keeping the Kettle River garage open. You seldom see a group that large come from a more rural area on an issue of concern.
My neighborhood in southwestern Carlton County needs that garage open and staffed. Running the grader from Barnum uses up an hour plus of time just getting into our neighborhood and back to Barnum.
The City of Kettle River and the immediate area will lose early snow removal without a machine stationed in town. People have to get to work and go to school. Emergency vehicles need passable roadways. Your plan for closure of the shop definitely hurts their service in our most densely populated area.
In the summertime the grading route for that unit in that garage is a “first responder” to let our township governments know when there are washouts, failed culverts, beaver issues, fallen trees, and other road surface issues impeding traffic. The operator of that unit puts out flags and cones in problem areas even before we as township officials are able to respond.
That individual stationed in Kettle River is the most visible presence of the county in our area and the go-to person for road issues needing attention. That person is your local representative in our area and the good job they do here reflects on how the county is providing service overall. That person is your PR voice in our area.
This latest move by the county transportation department of pulling the staff and machine from our area was done without warning and without consultation. What was considered a settled issue six months ago to keep the Kettle River garage open has now become a hot issue in our neighborhood. Public dialogue, discussing issues, and reaching a compromise comes before action rather than action and now live with it.
Our area has seen a deterioration of service over the years as asphalt roads are slow to be patched, gravel roads become washboard rumble strips in the summer, and soft sink holes make travel every spring more difficult. One old timer remarked that one sink hole in his county road has been there
for so long that he will die and the hole will still be there.
It is a shame that there are some rural roads that travelers avoid during the spring thaw. In this day and age I find it hard to accept that you cannot in the spring use an existing county road because of road conditions. Our nation has dreams of space travel and internet to every home and yet here locally a traveler cannot depend on good roads year round.
Every time, it seems to me, when we consolidate services somehow we lose a part of the service we depend on in our rural area. Closing the Kettle River garage will not save money and it will be a step backward.
Dan Reed
Automba Township
