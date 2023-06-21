Recently, the U.S. Surgeon General released a report warning about the negative impacts of social media on children’s mental health, saying that it presents a profound risk of harm. The advisory also urged social media companies to help parents with the burden of managing the effects of social media on kids. 

 It’s true, social media has made it a really hard time to be a parent. In fact, a mom once told me that trying to keep her kids safe on social media felt like trying to mop up the water from an overflowing sink. Every time she’d get them off one site, she discovered they had found a workaround or discovered a new one. 

