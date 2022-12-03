Santa Claus is coming to town from 5 – 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 The Ma & Pa Kettle Days Christmas event and tree lighting will take place at 4 -7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Kettle River Veteran’s Building. There will be juice and cookies available also. So come and visit with neighbors and see the tree lighting.
Thank you to the crew who got the tree stand in position for the tree this year.
Thank you to the Lions and all the volunteers who make the Thanksgiving dinner a success.
Winter snow parking rules began Nov. 15. No parking on city streets from midnight to 8 a.m. from Nov. 15 until April 15 to allow the plows to clear the streets.
Quilting at Holy Trinity is every Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon.
One day my friend’s adult son came over with a child’s book and asked his mother to read it to him. She asked why, since that was a strange request. He said, “when I read this to my kids, they always say read it like grandma does, and I don’t know how grandma reads it.” Apparently, she used a different voice or accent for the different characters in the book and he didn’t.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
