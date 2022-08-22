To the Editor
I am John Peura, the former SD11 DFL endorsed candidate. I have spent my career as a Learning and Development Specialist, Public Policy Strategist, Public Safety and Behavioral Health Specialist.
Every Minnesotan deserves to feel safe in their community, which requires investing in public safety needs that not only address crime after it happens but help prevent it from happening in the first place. This election does not have a binary choice between the establishment nominees.
In all my years of K-12, I did not experience the routine “lockdown” drills. Not until I became a substitute teacher where I was responsible for the students in the classroom. The threat is real. When I had to report my headcount, I was applied my experience reporting my totals to count control at Minnesota Correctional Facility – Rush City. The closest mass shooting to my K-12 days was the Columbine shooting in 1999. Then in 2005, the shooting on the Red Lake Reservation.
Yet, we have politicians (electrician-politicians included) who fail to act. Once a person’s name is placed on the ballot or served in office that person is a politician. Without the lived experience of being on the frontline, politicians are “arm chair” quarterbacking. The current terms were designed to be a short-term opportunity to address concerns affecting the individual’s community or profession. A great example is Chester Congdon (Duluth, MN). Congdon opposed the proposed tonnage tax that would have affected the iron ore from the range. So, Congdon was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives (1909 – 1913).
Let’s raise the bar from the mundane responses that we receive from our elected officials. Let’s collaborate together to make some fantastic choices to better our state and community.
John Peura
Moose Lake,
