y next door neighbor moved back home to take care of her dad a few years after I moved into my house about a decade ago. She’s quite the character and often makes me smile and just as often, shake my head.
One of my first memories of Jolene is when I was attempting to clean out the shrubs in front of my house. I was trying to figure out how best to do that, when Jolene appeared in my yard with a hatchet. I decided to just go along and I stepped back as she showed me how to whack the roots in one smooth move. She made it look so easy.
She handed me the hatchet and went back to her house. I tried my best to imitate her motions, but to no avail. I thought that she may have dulled the blade. Jolene saw me spend about 10 minutes in one area, came over and whacked that bad boy off in seconds.
I made a mental note to never argue with a person who can wield a hatchet so efficiently.
Several years later her teenage daughter was outside in the backyard with her friends around a bonfire. I went to bed and was almost asleep when I heard a loud explosion. I hopped out of bed and ran to a window overlooking my backyard to try to locate the source of the noise.
I opened the window and heard Jolene clearly as she asked her daughter by what stretch of her imagination did she think it was a good idea to throw a can of hairspray in the fire.
Alrighty then, mystery solved and back to bed.
Over the years Jolene has taken it upon herself to help mow my yard or shovel snow. I came home a few weeks ago to find Jolene mowing my front yard. She said the grass was getting long and decided I needed a helping hand.
One of her older brothers was diagnosed with ALS about four or five years ago. He lived in California, but came back to town after his diagnosis to be be near his family. He led an interesting life. He used to shop for womens shoes for a high end big box store. I remember one of his favorite artists was Jean-Michel Basquiat. He had a colorful stool from him in his little assisted living space.
Her brother had been really excited to do the interview with me for the newspaper. The employees told me he had been ready and waiting for at least an hour. We had a good talk. He told me that he knew several years earlier that something was wrong, but the doctors couldn’t figure it out.
He went into work early so fellow employees could help him button his shirt before work. He suspected it was ALS and finally found a doctor who correctly diagnosed him.
Jolene was so excited when she saw her brother’s story in the paper. She stopped by and thanked me. A few months later a tearful Jolene met me at my vehicle in my driveway and told me her brother died.
Life goes on.
Jolene inherited her dad’s house when he died a few weeks later and has kept me on my toes.
A few years ago, I was sitting at my computer working one evening, when I glanced out of the window. I saw Jolene walk down the street next to my house, then come back with some dude. They walked along the shrubs in my backyard along the street and pointed at the trees. I had absolutely no idea what she was doing.
A few days later Jolene informed me that the guy was an arborist. An arborist is a tree professional. Apparently she was tired of looking at my shabby shrubs and went and knocked on his door when she saw him get home from work. He asked if he could finish his dinner and she told him no, it would only take a few minutes. She led him to my trees and he told her a few were diseased and that’s why they are dying. She offered to help me get rid of them. I just smiled and nodded in agreement.
I glanced out of my kitchen window into my backyard Saturday evening. A strange guy was cutting branches and cleaning the corner of my yard. I stood and watched in shock as he snipped the annoying invasive plants I’ve been trying to get rid of for years as well as a few tree branches. He went into Jolene’s yard after he was finished. I smiled and nodded to myself and thought, that explains it.
Sunday afternoon I looked out the window again and Jolene was doing something in the same corner. My first thought was, I hope she was just trying to bury a treasure or something and not a body. I peeked at the area when she was done, but only found a pile of plant debris and branches piled on the ground.
I’m sure she’ll let me know next time I see her.
