I

 just got done canning carrots. It was a good year for carrots. At the start of the summer I planted two packets of little tiny carrot seeds. I thought, “Well these seeds are so small. I think I’ll plant two packets, so I get enough to can a few jars.” We harvested 10 gallons of carrots. Thirty-seven pint jars and three days of canning and the carrots are “put up.” Not to mention the two big bags of the best ones in the crisper in the fridge. It reminds me of the story about the mustard seed in the bible. “The kingdom of heaven is like a mustard seed, which a man took and planted in his field. Though it is the smallest of all seeds, yet when it grows, it is the largest of garden plants and becomes a tree, so that the birds come and perch in its branches.” (Matthew 13:31) While I was canning I was thinking that our ideas are like carrot seeds. They have the ability to grow into small little warped carrots with gnarled and split roots, but they also have the ability to grow into beautiful big bright life sustaining roots. The environment in which carrots are grown including soil, water, and weather are the determining factors that make them thrive or not. I think our ideas are like that. Although, you can add many more elements like religion, politics, family dynamics, and creativity to our list of things that improve our environment so we can thrive. And to think I got all that deep thought out of a couple of packages of carrot seeds.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0