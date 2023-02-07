H
ey, I hope things are going well for you and yours. I am now living alone since my son and son-in-law went back to San Francisco. They had been with me since July, so now it seems strange to be alone, but good in some ways, too.
Now I have time to do some of the things I had been putting off since Bob died. I’m sure some of you know what I’m saying. Then, I will also be back doing community things and subbing from time to time. I did take a week off since the guys were leaving and I wanted to spend as much time as I could with them.
We went to St. Cloud on Wednesday the 18th and got their car serviced. We also went to St. Cloud’s Craft Direct store, and I got some yarn that I really don’t need, but new colors, etc. So had to get more yarn.
We also went to New Brighton, where we went to the Ice Castles. There were over five acres of huge man-made ice formations made by water fountains, ice carvings, and slides, etc.
They had colored lights inside them, and they were beautiful to see and enjoy. They had ice tunnels and even an ice bar. We stayed from 4 to 8 p.m. so we could see the lights better in the dark. I used my spiked cane so I wouldn’t fall on the uneven snow and that helped because I didn’t fall. I always try to be careful when walking in questionable areas. The temps were in the 20’s so not too chilly. Then, we drove back home so really made a full day of it.
There was a memorial service at the Villa Vista on Wednesday the 25th where 16 former residents were honored who have passed away in the past year. It’s always a great memorial as family members speak about their relatives and the stories are so interesting. Everyone has a story and it’s great to remember them.
Treat your valentine to coffee and a sweet treat at the boy’s basketball game against Cherry on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Dollars for Scholars will serve coffee and bars as a fundraiser during the games that evening.
The school is in need of pants and new underwear in youth sizes 6-10 for the nurse’s office. We prefer leggings or athletic or sweat pant styles because they are most universal to all shapes and sizes. Parents of students in pre-K through grade 1, please make sure your student has an extra set in their backpack in the event they may have an accident or get wet on the playground. Thank you.
There will be no school on Friday, March 31, 2023, for students. This is now a Teacher In-Service day.
Greg Santa and friends entertained at the Villa Vista on Friday the 27th for the residents and staff. Greg is a member of the Norwegian Opera House in Norway and was in the area so was able to come to Cromwell for a few hours.
Former Pastor Brandi Hacker now Bailie and her husband Paul sent greetings to the congregations of Bethany and Bethlehem.
She writes: 2023 will be our third year in Fremont, Ohio where Paul serves as pastor of LIFT, a group of churches working together. Our biggest news is our second child, Anna Jo was born in March 2, 2022. She is such a sweet baby and loves her brother James and he loves making her laugh. They wish everyone a Happy New Year.
Levi Hoover and Sasha Korpela were crowned king and queen at Homecoming on Jan. 27. The boys also won their game with Floodwood in a great close game.
This was the 76th annual Homecoming at the school. I do have the entire list of kings and queens if you are interested, starting way back in 1948 with Jean Heikkila and 1958 with Dennis Korpela.
There is a new link on the top of the school website for any referendum information. Check it out - be informed.
Here are a few sayings I want to share: Have you ever seen a Shipping Ship, Shipping, Shipping ships? Yes, there is such a thing. Look it up on Google. Nothing is as easy as it looks. Everything takes longer than you think. Whatever can go wrong will. And remember women are veterans, too!
That’s all the news from the Edge of Wright, spring is just around the corner, we hope. Happy Ground Hog’s Day.
jENNIE HANSON is a longtime resident of Wright. She can be contacted at jkh4president@hotmail.com
