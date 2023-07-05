I admit it, I’m intimidated by large power saws and other tools. My favorite way to deal with fears is to face them head on... except spiders.
I was searching for story ideas in the upcoming Moose Lake Community Education classes and noticed a variety of beginner woodworking classes.
I contacted the instructor and met during a class for kids to observe the class and take photos for the story. As I was leaving I opened my mouth to say goodbye, but instead said, I might be at the cheese board class next week if I get done with the paper early enough. I’m not sure which of us was more surprised.
The following Tuesday, I had the paper finished and sent off on time for once. I arrived excited and nervous to learn how to use the huge tools and hoped I would not cut off a finger.
Each of the five women picked our chosen woods from little piles of pre-cut lumber. I chose the dark brown Walnut and the light colored ash as I love high contrast.
The instructor, Grant Kaihoi, patiently explained how to use each of the tools and guided us through the first few times we used the equipment. The grinder was pretty cool. I held my piece of wood and pushed it through and it magically came out of the other side a little smoother each time.
The table saw with the fast spinning sharp blade made most of us nervous.
Luckily we left with all of our digits still intact and nary a band aide in sight.
At the end of the first night, we glued our boards together and set them in a vice clamp until the following night’s class.
The following evening everyone felt a little more confident approaching the large tools. We sanded the boards for what felt like forever as we rounded the edges and smoothed any rough spots.
We finished our projects off with Odie Oil.
Once the excess food safe oil had been rubbed off, we looked at each other’s designs and admired the beauty of the different colors of wood.
Everyone was proud of their new found skills and finished project. The evening ended with a group photo of Kaihois first community education cheese board class. A few of the women said they had a great time and plan to take more of his woodworking classes this summer.
If you missed the cheese board class at Moose Lake, there is one more opportunity this summer through Barnum Community Education.
jamie Lund is the editor of the Moose Lake Star Gazette. She can be contacted at editor@mlstargazette.com or by calling (218) 485-4406
