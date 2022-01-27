An Action Committee for HWY 73 reconstruction has been formed. Whereas American Rescue Plan money is available, an Action Committee of persons and local government officials in western Carlton County has been formed.
Their goal is to encourage Minnesota Legislature to help fund reconstruction of an 8-mile stretch of Hwy. 73 south of Cromwell. This 80-plus year old section has been funded several times in the past but has never been done. Money has been siphoned for other projects where more people are affected.
Legislative session will be short this year so please respond ASAP. Meanwhile the road has been Band-Aid-ed and deteriorated more than ever. The road is unsafe for the traffic it carries. Considerable amounts of truck traffic, recreational and local traffic included. This will only get worse as we attempt to get more businesses to make our local economy viable.
The Action Committee is not asking for a form type letter, but rather more individual type letters from individuals, businesses and organizations that express a need for this project.
Please send letters of support to all of our Federal and State legislators from this area.
Our area representatives are:
Senator Jason Rarick, Capitol Office 95 University Avenue W. Minnesota Senate Bldg., Room 3411 St. Paul, MN 55155
Rep. Mike Sundin - District: 11A 417 State Office Building, St. Paul, MN 55155,
Sen. Amy Klobuchar 425 Dirksen Senate Building Washington, DC 20510
Congressman Pete Stauber, 461 Cannon HOB, Washington, DC 20515.
Many years ago, when I was teaching fourth grade, I had my students interview older adults about their lives. One student interviewed Hulda Hill and as part of her story, she said she was older that HWY 73 and in better shape, too. I never forgot that one as HWY 73 is still in tough shape and she never lived to see the improvements that were and are still needed.
So, let’s write those letters and get this done.
At Bethany Lutheran Church
At the recent Annual Meeting of Bethany Lutheran Church, the following folks were elected to the church council:
President - Rob Switzer
Vice President – Wanda Karppinen
Secretary – Deb Switzer
Treasurer - Terry Smith
Annual reports are still available at the church if needed.
The Bethlehem Lutheran will have their Annual Meeting on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 11:30 a.m. following 10:30 a.m. worship and Bethany will have services at 9 a.m. on the 30th.
This is once a year time a switch from their regular times to accommodate the meeting. A pot luck lunch will follow the meeting.
There is going to be a special Valentine’s Dinner on February 12th at 6 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell sponsored by the Extreme Team. Tickets are $15 in advance so, contact any Extreme Team youth, Liz Kabus (218-428-6733) or Sarah Levinski (651-246-9003) for more info.
There are still some of the Extreme Teens Youth Calendars left. They are now on sale for $10. Contact Liz Kabus (218-428-6733) or Sarah Levinski (651-246-9003) for more info.
Cromwell-Wright School
There will be a Dollars for Scholars meeting at the school on Wed, Jan.26, at 6 p.m. New interested parties are encouraged to attend.
There will be a blood drive at the Cromwell-Wright School on Feb. 18, please call Trudy at 218-740-1542 to register or for more information.
Thinking of our friends
Get well wishes go out to Gil Kinnunen. Cards can be sent to him at 1715 D Livingston Ave. West St. Paul, Mn 55118-5937.
Also, cards can be sent to Ray and Alice Gurske as they are now living at Edgewood Assisted Living, 1195 Westberg Road, Room 114, Hermantown, MN 55811.
That’s all
That’s all the news from “The Edge of Wright.” Remember: “Youth is the gift of nature, but age is a work of art.” – Stanislaw Jerzy Lec
JENNIE HANSON is a longtime resident of Wright. She can be contacted at jkh4president@hotmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.