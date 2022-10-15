fter losing my husband of 52 years on October 1, I had to postpone his memorial service since I got COVID-19. Sometimes I wonder, “What else can happen,” but as my mother always said,” This Too Shall Pass!” So, with that in mind, Bob’s service has been rescheduled for a visitationfrom 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, and continue noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 when the service will take place at 1 p.m. Both will be at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wright. My sincere thanks for everyone who have already sent cards, flowers, and food. We are grateful for all these remembrances. May Bob rest in peace knowing that there are so many caring folks in our lives.
Donations can still be sent to, Forest Hill Cemetery Assn % Tina Johnson, 5140 County Road 4, Cromwell for their latest fundraiser campaign.
Education Minnesota, formerly known as MEA will be on Oct. 21 and 22 with no school on those days.
Fall is in the air, and we are looking forward to seeing you at our Red Bird Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Cromwell -Wright School. If you are interested in being a vendor and are not on our mailing list, or you have any questions, please contact Lea Tiili-Anderson @ 218-348-8305 or Kari Olesiak @ 218-576-9110
Last week’s riddle: What can you hold in your left hand but not in your right? Your right hand.
This week’s Riddle: What do you use to mend a jack-o-lantern?
