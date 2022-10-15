A

fter losing my husband of 52 years on October 1, I had to postpone his memorial service since I got COVID-19.  Sometimes I wonder, “What else can happen,” but as my mother always said,” This Too Shall Pass!” So, with that in mind, Bob’s service has been rescheduled for a visitationfrom 5-7 p.m.  on Friday, Oct. 21, and continue noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 when the service will take place at 1 p.m.  Both will be at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wright.  My sincere thanks for everyone who have already sent cards, flowers, and food.  We are grateful for all these remembrances.  May Bob rest in peace knowing that there are so many caring folks in our lives.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0