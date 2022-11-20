Here’s the last installment of Bob’s eulogy: Then, one time Bob gave me $20.00 for Valentine’s Day and said: “Go, buy yourself some flowers.”  Well, I still have that $20 bill and I did buy flowers with my own money, but I didn’t buy what you may think, I bought two bags of white flour and used them to make cookies and pancakes.  

 Another time Bob left his dirty socks on the floor in the bedroom.  I waited days to see if he would pick them up and put them in the laundry, but when he never did, I put a dime on one of the socks. Later that day I noticed that the dime was gone, but the socks were still there.  So, I just put them in the laundry, you’d have to understand how important every dime was to Bob to understand his actions and we had a good laugh over that one.

