Here’s the last installment of Bob’s eulogy: Then, one time Bob gave me $20.00 for Valentine’s Day and said: “Go, buy yourself some flowers.” Well, I still have that $20 bill and I did buy flowers with my own money, but I didn’t buy what you may think, I bought two bags of white flour and used them to make cookies and pancakes.
Another time Bob left his dirty socks on the floor in the bedroom. I waited days to see if he would pick them up and put them in the laundry, but when he never did, I put a dime on one of the socks. Later that day I noticed that the dime was gone, but the socks were still there. So, I just put them in the laundry, you’d have to understand how important every dime was to Bob to understand his actions and we had a good laugh over that one.
We did have a few really scary things happen in our life together. The most memorable one was when our son Garrie got shot in the face with a 22 rifle on Nov. 10, 1990. When I found out, I didn’t even know my name when I called 9-1-1. But Garrie walked out of the woods with just a small stream of blood and small hole in his upper lip. He ended up with a broken jaw and had to have his jaw wired shut for six weeks after some extensive surgery. I never knew I could get that scared.
In our retirement years, he played solitaire almost every day to help pass the time. After about a week of playing he mentioned that he hadn’t won a game all week. So, I quietly took the four aces out from under the table and asked him if these would help? Again, he didn’t get mad just had a good laugh over that one. Cribbage was our favorite card game. We would play almost every day when our friend Shirley would come to visit. We sure missed those visits when she moved to Cardinal Court. Bob did get a “29” hand once, but I wasn’t home, so I’ve never even seen one yet.
I subbed as often as I could after I retired in 1999. Bob stayed busy at home after he retired in 2004, and once in a while I would stop at the Subway in Floodwood for a foot long Sub Club. I ate half and saved the other half for the next day except once I forgot about the sub in the fridge. After about two weeks, Bob, found it and not wanting to waste food ate it, slime, and all. Well, needless to say, he got so sick, that he never had another Subway again!
Bob went into the hospital in April of this year and ended up in the North Share Estates in West Duluth for six weeks for therapy and rehab. They were able to get enough of his strength back, so he got to come home on May 17. But by June he wasn’t able to walk much so Curtis moved back home from California. We were able to get St. Croix Hospice to come and help and by the time Steven quit his job and moved here to help care for Bob, he was already bed bound. We were able to move him from the bed to recliner a few times with the help of the Hoyer lift, and he even sat outside in the wheelchair one sunny Sunday afternoon for a half hour or so. But by September he didn’t even want to be moved at all. By now he wasn’t even able to eat and had a very hard time swallowing that ended up in about a 20-minute coughing fit. His last days were difficult for him and for us. It was hard to see such a strong hardworking man be reduced to this condition, but he never complained or was demanding. He said he wasn’t in any pain. He was so appreciative for everything we did for him. Every night before I went to bed, he would say “I love you honey.” He died on Oct. 1, 2022, at home by the living room window. I was thankful to be sitting by his side when he died. His last words to me or anyone were “I love you, honey.” I will treasure these words forever. I hope you enjoyed my stories. I can never replace this dear man but will forever hold him in my heart. RIP, Bob. “I Love you Honey.”
