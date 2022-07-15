H
ey, as I get ready to send this week’s news the date is 7-11-22, so let’s hope it’s a lucky day and week.
Our sincere sympathy to the family of Bethlehem and Bethany Lutheran’s former Pastor Edward Nieman. He passed away on July 4. Gayle, Ed, Jenifer and Rhea lived in Cromwell at the Parsonage from 1973 - 1984. They have lived in Andover since Ed retired about 10 years ago. Cards and letters can be sent to Gayle at 13859th Quinn St. N. W., Andover, Mn 55340.
So many friends and relatives were able to attend the burial of Arnie Kahara on Friday, July 1 at Lakeside Cemetery. His burial was followed by a luncheon at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with so many wonderful conversations and times to catch up with his family, friends, and classmates.
Many friends and relatives were able to attend a beautiful memorial service for Mike Davis, 53, on July 10, at the Cromwell Park Pavilion. Special speaker was his best friend, Jon Sloan. It is always great to reconnect with so many folks even if it is at a sad occasion. Mike’s family was really proud of him, and it showed.
My husband, Bob is now in hospice at home. He is bed bound but has lots of helpers coming to help care for him. Our sons are also around to help when needed and we are thankful for our neighbors who have volunteered to help and bring food from time to time. Visitors are also welcome, so try to stop in.
Wrong Days is July 15-17. This year’s Wrong Days buttons were made by Mike Davis and since he has passed away, this will be the last button he designed.
Ann Markusen is working on holding our Cromwell Area Sings event during Wrong Days in Wright, because the Harvest Fest is too late for the statewide contest. It worked well last year to hold it in the Big Top at Wright. She will confirm when the event is set up. We’d really like you to join us for this event. It’s fun. If you know of anyone, youth or adult, who would like to participate, please have them contact Ann at markusen@umn.edu or 218-428-3300.
After over 30 years in the teaching profession, Lori Wester retired.
Here’s some humor from Duck Dynasty: When you don’t know what you’re doing, do it quickly. My parents were hoarders before hoarding was cool. Hard work and family go hand in hand. Every once in a while, a bad idea will pay off. Being in the works soothes the soul. And my favorite: Just ‘cause you’re smart, doesn’t mean you’re smart.” Have a great week.
That’s all the news from The Edge of Wright.
JENNIE HANSON is a longtime resident of Wright. She can be contacted at jkh4president@hotmail.com
