Bob’s Eulogy by JKH Continued: Now I’d like to share a few stories about Bob over the years.

When we first got married, I planted a small garden in the front yard. It was only about 25 feet by 25 feet, I guess Bob figured I liked gardening so the next year he plowed up a half-acre of the yard and planted the garden. Well, that was way too much for me to take care of and since harvest time was at the same time school resumed, I didn’t do much gardening after that.

