Bob’s Eulogy by JKH Continued: Now I’d like to share a few stories about Bob over the years.
When we first got married, I planted a small garden in the front yard. It was only about 25 feet by 25 feet, I guess Bob figured I liked gardening so the next year he plowed up a half-acre of the yard and planted the garden. Well, that was way too much for me to take care of and since harvest time was at the same time school resumed, I didn’t do much gardening after that.
I also liked to go fishing from time to time and we would go together to area lakes, but when he never wanted to come off the lake, I didn’t go with him much after that either. He was just too serious about this hobby, but that didn’t stop him from fishing whenever he had time. Once he even fell out of the boat on Schoolhouse Lake. Luckily, he always wore his life jacket. He even got to go halibut fishing in Alaska with his buddy Leo Dahlberg in 2004.
Bob worked for most of his life at Diamond Match in Cloquet. I’d usually make his lunches the night before, so I didn’t have to get up so early the next day. Well, one time I told him that I had made sandwiches out of leftover hamburger buns and just take them from the fridge and put them in your lunch box. When he sat down to eat lunch there were only three plain buns with no filling. He must have thought I was mad at him so didn’t say anything till some friends were over and he said his lunch was just dry buns. Then, I figured out he took the wrong bag of buns. He had taken the other leftover buns. Oh, another time he took a few of my frozen chocolate cookies to work in his lunch pail, but by the time his lunch break came around his pail was a bloody mess. He had taken frozen hamburger patties instead of my cookies. I did hear about that one when he got home. But he didn’t get mad because he figured it was his fault for not checking more carefully. And speaking of food, I usually brought beans to many events that we attended and often there would be beans left over so Bob would eat them for a few days. And it just so happened that I brought leftover beans home almost every week for about a month. So, when I brought some to Sharon Lakes, and there were leftovers, she asked Bob if he wanted to take home. Bob said, “NO! I like beans but eating them every day for a month is just too much!”
Our sympathy to the family of Chester “Chet” Thomas, 80 of Wright. His funeral was held on Nov. 4, 2022.
The Clothing Depot in Cromwell is now able to accept donations.
All area veterans are invited to the Villa Vista on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11 for their annual vet’s program and stay for lunch.
Veteran’s Day Program will be held Friday, Nov. 11 at the Cromwell-Wright School. There will be refreshments available for veterans and their families from 1-1:25 p.m. in the cafeteria with the program starting at 1:30 in the gym. We look forward to seeing our veterans and families.
Lakeside Community Center will have a Mojakka Supper at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wright. Please come and join this endeavor.
The Carlton County Historical Society is selling 2023 Carlton County barn calendars. You can pick one up at the Museum on Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or call me at 218-357-2385 or Barb Dahl at 218-355-8644. Last week’s riddle: What smells the best at a Thanksgiving dinner? Your nose. If April showers bring May flowers, what do May flowers bring? The Pilgrims.
This week’s riddle: Why shouldn’t you tell a secret in a cornfield?
As we observe Veterans Day this year, we want you to know how grateful we are for your service. Our families are safe, and our country is free thanks to brave American heroes like you.
That’s all the news from the Edge of Wright. Remember all our veterans on Friday! Thank them for their service.
