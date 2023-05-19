To the editor: 

Change is difficult, especially in politics when it prides itself on years of tradition. Yet, change is inevitable. Change is needed if the goal is to build safer and stronger environments. Building safety is a must in today’s world. We need to hear dissenting information in order to push through the barriers of possibility, especially if leaders aspire to build a holistic state, county, or community.

