Change is difficult, especially in politics when it prides itself on years of tradition. Yet, change is inevitable. Change is needed if the goal is to build safer and stronger environments. Building safety is a must in today’s world. We need to hear dissenting information in order to push through the barriers of possibility, especially if leaders aspire to build a holistic state, county, or community.
In 2021, a bipartisan proposal was signed into law. The proposal is known as Hometown Heroes Assistance Program. The program was established in 299A.477 subd. 6 and is appropriated $4 million each year to ensure that every Minnesota firefighter will have access to education, prevention and care needed to handle a cardiac, emotional trauma or cancer diagnosis. Yet, because local legislators do not support certain policy provisions in the judiciary/public safety/civil law conference report, the local legislators voted against this critical appropriation.
During the 12 May 23 Minnesota Senate floor debate starting at 7:14:47, Rarick made the comment there was no support for first responders. On 14 May 23, Wayne Kewitsch, the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative executive director, confirmed the Hometown Heroes Assistance Program appropriations is included in the Department of Public Safety’s base appropriation.
As this writer has often heard and read, “elections have consequences.”
If district residents do not have the opportunity to attend in-person committee hearings or floor sessions, residents can watch the debates on YouTube. I encourage voters to call, text, or email local legislators to have their voices heard.
John Peura
Moose Lake
