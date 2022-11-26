Well, another week is over and gone and now November is almost gone, too.  It sure is weird when the sun goes down so early.  It’s hard for me to stay awake after 7 p.m., but as we get used to standard time, I’m sure it will seem normal after a while. I got so many nice comments on Bob’s eulogy over these past few weeks.  He was a kind and gentle man and we do miss him, but I can feel his presence in so many ways. 

 Christmas came early at the Villa Vista and Cardinal Court last week as they celebrated family night on Nov. 16.  This is an annual Christmas program with music, goodies, and a visit from Santa Claus.  The residents and their families and friends really enjoyed the evening and want to wish us all a happy holiday season.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0