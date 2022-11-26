Well, another week is over and gone and now November is almost gone, too. It sure is weird when the sun goes down so early. It’s hard for me to stay awake after 7 p.m., but as we get used to standard time, I’m sure it will seem normal after a while. I got so many nice comments on Bob’s eulogy over these past few weeks. He was a kind and gentle man and we do miss him, but I can feel his presence in so many ways.
Christmas came early at the Villa Vista and Cardinal Court last week as they celebrated family night on Nov. 16. This is an annual Christmas program with music, goodies, and a visit from Santa Claus. The residents and their families and friends really enjoyed the evening and want to wish us all a happy holiday season.
Several area family and friends attended the Hermantown High School’s presentation of the Musical ELF this past weekend. Local stars were Mateo and Adan Sandoval-Luna, sons of Angie and Eddie and grandparents, Mark and Linda Dahlman. A local critic said the musical was better than the movie version.
The Northview Bank is having a give back to the community this holiday with donations of mittens, hats, and scarves. Bring your donations in by Dec. 14 and hang them on the tree. All donated items will be delivered to local non-profit for those in need.
This is to let you know that the Caring Christmas Program is now in full swing. They are taking referrals and donation jars are out in the community. The Caring Christmas gals really appreciate all the community support as this will make Christmas great for so many kids. The last day for referrals is Dec. 3. Call Pam at 218-357-2042 to donate or make a referral. Just talk to Pam at the Clothing Depot on Thursdays for more information.
The congregations of Bethany and Bethlehem will welcome their new interim pastor, Tim Berdahl on Sunday, Dec. 4 at their regular service times. Then there will be a potluck after the 10:30 a.m. Bethany worship service.
The next Dollars for Scholars meeting will be on Dec. 7 at the high school at 6 p.m. If you are interested in learning about this or want to join them, please feel welcome to attend.
The Women of Bethlehem will be having their Annual Christmas Bazaar, Brunch and Bake Sale on Saturday, Dec. 10. WELCA Members and friends of Bethlehem are asked to bring homemade cookies, etc. for area elderly and shut ins. Santa will be at the Cromwell City Hall on Saturday, Dec. 10. Stop in for a visit, gifts and treats.
The Arrowhead Transit Bus is offering anyone over 90 years old a free pass to ride the bus anywhere the bus goes. This pass will never expire. Call Larry at 1-218-735-6815 for more information or ask the bus driver for an application form to take advantage of this offer.
Ann is back from South Africa and is happy to be getting back to YOGA. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pavilion.
There will be no school on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25 with early release on Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving break.
The Carlton County Historical Society is again selling 2023 Carlton County Barn Calendars. This week’s quote: “Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” — Albert Einstein
That’s all the news from the Edge of Wright. Have a great Thanksgiving!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.