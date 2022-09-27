Jim and Mary Sanders will be putting up corn stalks on the light poles again this month. If you would like to adopt a light pole to decorate for fall, let Mary know.
Come to the next Kettle River city council meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the council room.
The last Finnish Luncheon for the season will be Oct. 18. We will be saying good bye and safe travels for all our snowbirds.
Quilting at Holy Trinity is every Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon. Donations of new cotton fabric is appreciated. Items for donation can be brought to the church during our quilting time or brought to me.
My mother liked to go to the Aebleskiver dinner at a church in Clifton, Illinois. Aebleskiver is a Danish pancake puff that is fried in a special type of cast iron skillet. When the church first started doing the dinner, all of the women of the church would have to bring their own aebleskiver skillets to cook the pancakes. As the older women died, the children began donating their mother’s skillets to the church until eventually they had enough that they no longer needed to borrow everyone’s skillets. This was such a popular event in the area people came from many miles around just to attend.
The people had to take a number to wait until tables were available to be seated to eat. The dinner was served family style with applesauce and sausage along with the pancake puffs, so it was an all you can eat event. When my husband and I joined my mom and brother and sister-in-law, the room held enough tables for about 100 people to be seated at one time and the waiting area held about enough room for an additional 100 people. As soon as there was an opening for someone, they were called by number and seated. I have heard that there is an Aebleskiver dinner in Askov. I don’t know when it is, but if you have never tried it, it is something you might want to try sometime.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.