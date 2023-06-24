When I write “ Down Under” I am referring to Australia, where my company has operated since 1978.
In general, Healthcare in Australia is excellent, and affordable.
Australians top concern is seeing their loved ones getting sick, while they are the least worried about not being able to afford the healthcare they need.
Australians admit that 61% of them have health concerns for themselves and loved ones, but have not yet consulted a doctor or have no plans to do so.
Half of the Australians surveyed agreed it best to see a general physician about their health concerns, but only 39% of those surveyed had actually checked in with a doctor and 27.6% have not yet seen a GP, but plan to.
The remaining 33.4% said they do not plan to see any doctor at all, which is the highest compared to their counterparts in the U.S. and Canada, where 25% have no plans to see a doctor, based on the same survey.
In Australia, health insurance providers will only cover treatment that is medically necessary, and must be approved and signed off by a registered GP, for a specific procedure. In that case it can proceed and is totally covered, but may take months to actually be done, unless it’s an emergency.
Australians are the least worried about not being able to afford treatment with only 11.5% saying so.
It should be no surprise that we Americans show the highest concern of not being able to afford healthcare, and the reasons for our high healthcare costs are well known and could be reduced by taking certain action, but its not going to happen which I would like to point out, however, doing so would not reduce costs, and require that I wear a bullet proof vest, hide and change my name and address.
The bottom line is that in the USA we cannot afford to get sick
The poll from which the figures above were taken from, included 1,004 Australians, 1,005 Canadians, and 1,006, Americans
Paul Rieff is a Moose Lake resident who splits his time in Hong Kong and Moose Lake.
