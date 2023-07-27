My cousin Kaija Kivimaki from Finland, my sister Denise, and my cousin Patsey Koivisto VanderVeer from Floodwood went with me to the west coast on a mission to bring a headstone for my great grandfather’s grave in Washtucna, Washington.

  The headstone was half of a granite boulder I found in a wooded part of my Automba property. I had it cut in half and an inscription put on each section. One half of the stone was marked “Emil Riitijoki Reed, Ita Aure, Finland, 1884 – 1918.”

