You don’t really own your land, right? The government just lets you use it as long as you pay your taxes, and of course, you have to comply with zoning laws and all sorts of rules and regulations.

Maybe you have a mortgage, so the bank owns some of your property, too. When I ask clients, it’s a common answer: Do you own your own house? Well, I’m making payments to the bank, they always say. Hope to own it someday.

