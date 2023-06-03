hope some of you can join us at the “Town Hall” meetings we’re holding around Carlton County next week. The first is Tuesday, June 6 at the Moose Lake Brewing conference room, and the other is Thursday, June 8 at the Scanlon Community Center. Both start at 7 p.m, and everyone is invited.

I really do mean everyone. As these types of meetings have become popular with elected officials, they’ve become more “fixed,” with only certain viewpoints allowed. Even worse, some Town Halls allow the most crazy opposition viewpoints, which makes the group holding the event seem more tame and reasonable. Those Town Halls are certainly fun to watch, in the same way the The Gong Show and Jerry Springer were fun to watch. But they aren’t very productive. I intend our events to be productive.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0