It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Charles A. Sedlander of Cromwell, Minnesota, who passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, at the age of 84.

The price of Forever Stamps went up to 63 cents on Monday Jan. 23.  So, how many of us send letters anymore?  Well, I do. And the folks I write to sure appreciate getting actual letters from time to time.  Even a lot of greetings are now sent on email, but an actual card with personal comments or notes sure is nice to send and receive. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0