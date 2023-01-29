It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Charles A. Sedlander of Cromwell, Minnesota, who passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, at the age of 84.
The price of Forever Stamps went up to 63 cents on Monday Jan. 23. So, how many of us send letters anymore? Well, I do. And the folks I write to sure appreciate getting actual letters from time to time. Even a lot of greetings are now sent on email, but an actual card with personal comments or notes sure is nice to send and receive.
This year’s Homecoming candidates are Ellie Anderson, Avery Koivisto, Sascha Korpela, Taylah Pfisthner, Payton Rosbacka, Rowdy Egger, Noah Foster, Levi Hoover, Romain Jacques, and Liam Schoenberg. Homecoming will be on Jan. 27.
There will be a Memorial service for the residents who have passed away in the last year, while living at the Villa Vista/Cardinal Court on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Family and friends are invited to attend this very meaningful service followed by coffee and goodies. Those who will be remembered are: Mary Ward, Evelyn Nordlund, Beatrice Heikkila, Lois Hendrickson, Elvina Soukkala, Luella Linden, Lincoln Hansen, Larry Switzer, John Polich, Robert Stewart, Rubin Baxley, Darlene Steffer, Dennis Olson, Tim Diver, Mardell Marsyla Glenn Halvorson, and Fritz Henderson.
The Villa Vista/Cardinal Court celebrated the 90 and over birthdays last week. Those celebrated were: Dagny Quarnstrom, *Niilo Isaacson, Elouise Lucking, Goldy Homstad, *Lorraine Rhode, *Judy Miller, *Roy Miller, Lorraine Beck, *Bill Onstad, Glenn Solomon, Ken Solonam, Peter Linden, Elvie Latvala, Gertie Schanche, and Wilma Rinke. * Denotes those who are or will be 100 in 2023.
More Vikings humor: Which Minnesota Vikings player wears the biggest cleats?
The one with the biggest feet. What do you call 53 millionaires around a TV watching the Super Bowl? The Minnesota Vikings. Why are centipedes not allowed to play football? It takes too long to put their cleats on. What do the Minnesota Vikings and a car in the junk yard have in common? Neither one has a title.
That’s all the news from “The Edge of Wright.” Have a great week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.